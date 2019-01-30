Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.75.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

