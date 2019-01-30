Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,900,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,711,000 after purchasing an additional 773,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after purchasing an additional 380,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $223.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.98.

AMGN opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

