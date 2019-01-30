Limelight Networks (LLNW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.01 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

LLNW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a PE ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.55. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Limelight Networks (LLNW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/limelight-networks-llnw-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.