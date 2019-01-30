Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AA (AA)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered AA to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 96.60 ($1.26).

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 83.56 ($1.09) on Tuesday. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

In other news, insider Steve Barber acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

