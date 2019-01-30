Legal & General Group Plc Has $611,000 Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 2,689.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

NxStage Medical stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 0.07. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.07 million. NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXTM shares. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $611,000 Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/legal-general-group-plc-has-611000-stake-in-nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm.html.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.