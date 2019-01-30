Legal & General Group Plc Buys 6,824 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (AXGN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 128.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AxoGen by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in AxoGen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

