LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

