Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Shares Down 5.9%

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 1,024,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 873,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGCY. ValuEngine cut Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Legacy Reserves currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 470,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $644,976.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,039,537 shares of company stock worth $1,678,554. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at about $959,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 2,449.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 33.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Shares Down 5.9%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/legacy-reserves-lgcy-shares-down-5-9.html.

About Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.