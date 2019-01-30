Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/lee-financial-group-hawaii-inc-sells-256-shares-of-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd.html.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.