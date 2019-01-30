Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,093 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after buying an additional 2,100,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,553,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,184,000 after buying an additional 164,416 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,132,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,596,000 after buying an additional 562,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,828,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,474,000 after buying an additional 90,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

