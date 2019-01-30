Ledyard National Bank Sells 79,156 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 79,156 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Vodafone Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 76,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Vodafone Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 204,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

