Ledyard National Bank Has $666,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $176.86. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,445. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

