LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 902,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 421,686 shares.The stock last traded at $11.68 and had previously closed at $11.64.

LTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.44.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

