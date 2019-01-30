LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE LTM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,563. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.44.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

