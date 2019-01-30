Labh Coin (LABH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Labh Coin (CURRENCY:LABH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Labh Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Labh Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Labh Coin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Labh Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Labh Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.01934474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00177530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00203835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Labh Coin

Labh Coin’s total supply is 1,598,201,805 coins. The Reddit community for Labh Coin is /r/LABHCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Labh Coin’s official website is www.labhcoin.com . Labh Coin’s official Twitter account is @labhcoin

Buying and Selling Labh Coin

Labh Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Labh Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Labh Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Labh Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Labh Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Labh Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.