L3 Technologies’ (LLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) in a research report released on Tuesday. Cowen currently has a $250.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.90.

LLL opened at $199.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3 Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $223.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

