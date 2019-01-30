Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2,400.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kroger by 64.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,668,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Kroger by 112.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other news, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,738.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,083.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,698 shares of company stock worth $4,663,637. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

