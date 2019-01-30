Kobocoin Price Up 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $418,944.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Kobocoin has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.01960422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00465247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020799 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2014. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com . Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kobocoin Coin Trading

Kobocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

