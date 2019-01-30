Kion Group (KGX) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.97 ($74.38).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €51.56 ($59.95) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.