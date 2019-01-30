Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 75,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,362,488. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-stake-lessened-by-oppenheimer-co-inc.html.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.