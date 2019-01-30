KickCoin (KICK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,514.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $109,514.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.01895027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00176057 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00204361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029058 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 641,271,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,099,060 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Exmo, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

