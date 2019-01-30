Key Tronic (KTCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. Key Tronic updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.13-0.18 EPS.

KTCC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,795. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.23. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

