Kennametal (KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal is facing issues with higher raw material costs, with cost of goods sold increasing 4.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Also, foreign currency translations are believed to adversely impact top-line results in the upcoming quarters. Also, the stock looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. We believe, if unchecked, high-debt levels can increase the company's financial obligations and prove detrimental to its profitability in the quarters ahead. Earnings estimates on the stock moved down for fiscal 2019 and remained stable for fiscal 2020 in the last 30 days. Over the past three months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kennametal by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

