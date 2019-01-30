KekCoin (KEK) Achieves Market Cap of $191,694.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $191,694.00 and $15.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00053645 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032319 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.02691771 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00078434 BTC.

About KekCoin

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.