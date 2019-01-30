Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Acquires 375,473 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,473 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp accounts for approximately 7.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 340.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 361,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

