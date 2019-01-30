Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Receives GBX 421.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 421.13 ($5.50).

JUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

LON JUP traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 325.70 ($4.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 416 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.