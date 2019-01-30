Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $164,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,947.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

