JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $73.40 Million Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.89% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $73,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 377,376 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 314.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 338,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 256,815 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at $9,647,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $501,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898 in the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

