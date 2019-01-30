JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.25% of Lazard worth $78,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.67.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

