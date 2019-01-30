JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 209,806 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 213.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of FleetCor Technologies worth $70,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,107,000 after acquiring an additional 530,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 673,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,077 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 165,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-209806-shares-of-fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt.html.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.