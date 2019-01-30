Joulecoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Joulecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Joulecoin has a market cap of $101,253.00 and $0.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joulecoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008513 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00046551 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin Coin Profile

Joulecoin (CRYPTO:XJO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 37,776,279 coins. Joulecoin’s official website is www.jouleco.in . Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin

Buying and Selling Joulecoin

Joulecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joulecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joulecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

