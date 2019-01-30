John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,500 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 813.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Cirrus Logic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
