John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,500 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 813.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Cirrus Logic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

