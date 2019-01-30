Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

