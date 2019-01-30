James Investment Research Inc. Sells 118,315 Shares of EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118,315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of EZCORP worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,988,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

EZCORP stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

