James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $172,000.

BSV opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

