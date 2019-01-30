IXT (IXT) Hits One Day Volume of $519.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, IXT has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One IXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns and Bit-Z. IXT has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $519.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.95 or 0.10522381 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00027263 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00001049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

