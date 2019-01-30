iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $196.97.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

