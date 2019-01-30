iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.22. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,498. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

