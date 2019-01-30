iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.53

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.53 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 20764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,521,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 308,863 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,494,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,090,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after buying an additional 677,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,192,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

