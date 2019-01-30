iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.
IWF opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $157.30.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
