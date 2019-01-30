iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Stake Lifted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,986,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,345,000 after buying an additional 343,183 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,101,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,426,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,743,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,929,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,544,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 566,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,397,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,031,000 after buying an additional 44,149 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

