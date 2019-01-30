iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

