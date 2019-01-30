iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

