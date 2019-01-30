iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual-shares-bought-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.