iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $50.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/ishares-core-total-usd-bond-market-etf-iusb-shares-bought-by-gradient-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.