iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

