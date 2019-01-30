Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 358,892 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 400,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 1,221,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454,740.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,164,106 shares of company stock worth $22,150,897. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.42. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

