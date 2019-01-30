Investors Sell Shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) on Strength (SPG)

Investors sold shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on strength during trading on Monday. $42.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.37 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Simon Property Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded up $1.39 for the day and closed at $178.50

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

