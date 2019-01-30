Investors Sell Shares of Best Buy (BBY) on Strength (BBY)

Investors sold shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $23.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.55 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Best Buy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Best Buy traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $59.50

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

