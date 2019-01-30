Investors Sell Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Strength (XOM)

Traders sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $111.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $250.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $139.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Exxon Mobil had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Exxon Mobil traded up $0.78 for the day and closed at $72.29

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $304.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In related news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after buying an additional 216,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

